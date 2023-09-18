Madison, Mo. man seriously injured after hitting deer with a sport bike

Madison, Mo. man seriously injured after hitting deer with a sport bike
Madison, Mo. man seriously injured after hitting deer with a sport bike
By Jayla Louis
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A Madison, Mo. man was seriously injured Monday morning after hitting a deer and being ejected off a sport bike, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police said Terry D. McNabb, 49, of Madison, was traveling westbound on Route M, one mile east of Middle Grove, Mo., at 9:50 a.m. on a 2007 Kawasaki CX-10R when he hit a deer and was ejected off the bike.

Police reported that McNabb was taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo., to be treated for serious injuries.

