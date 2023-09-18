New Quincy nature trails almost finished

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy is one step closer to getting a new set of nature trails for everyone to hike and bike

Nature Trails East is near the intersection of Kochs Lane and 36th Street on the northeast side of the city.

Crews just installed a gravel parking lot, and they are still working on ramps, jumps and berms for the bike trail.

The trail will run about 1.5 miles when looping through and will be parallel to Cedar Creek.

Quincy Park District Nature Trails Coordinator Alex Adams said this new area has been years in the making.

“They’ll have the option to not go all the way down to the riverfront for the All-America Bike Park or the Gardener Park nature trails, which this place will kind of be like a mixture between the two. So, we’ll have some single-track trails and then also some big jump features as well, so we’re really excited about it,” Adams said.

He said he hopes to have the trails complete by the end of the month.

The people of Quincy can help them complete that goal by helping out.

“We do have volunteer days scheduled for October 8 and the 29th. Those will start at 9 a.m. We’ll be meeting right here at the parking lot and from there going and doing some finishing work to the trails,” Adams said.

Those interested in the volunteer days do not need to sign up. They are just asked to bring water and gloves.

In the meantime, anyone is welcome to check the new trails out. However, bikes are not allowed as the ramps and jumps are not finished.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.