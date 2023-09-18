Sunny start to the week, with an unsettled weather pattern ahead

QUINCY (WGEM) - After some morning fog across the region, abundant sunshine will dominate the Tri-States on Monday. With high pressure overhead, temperatures will hover near average in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

A shortwave trough will roll through the area early Tuesday morning, which could bring some showers just to the north of the Tri-States. Winds will flow from the south heading into Tuesday, which will help temperatures jump into the mid 80s and bring more clouds into the picture.

A shortwave trough will move through the Upper Midwest early Tuesday morning, which could bring some showers just north of the area. (Gray Stations With Max)

If you’re doing any early fall cleanup, Monday and Wednesday are your best days to do so. Winds will increase on Tuesday, which could make it tough to do yardwork such as leaf-raking.

Monday and Wednesday are your best days to do outdoor yardwork, as winds will make it hard to do things like leaf-raking on Tuesday. (Gray Stations With Max)

As for the rest of the week, we will stay in a generally unsettled weather pattern as an upper-level low will gyrate through the Midwest mid-to-late week.

Just in time for Autumn Equinox, temperatures will fall back into the mid and upper 70s on Saturday. Sunday brings our next best chance of rain in the form of scattered thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.