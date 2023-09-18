Tri-State Diversity Coalition hosts Pride in the Park for a third year

QUINCY (WGEM) - Since Quincy’s first Pride in the Park three years ago, organizers believe it to be an event that continues to grow. Organized by the Tri-State Diversity Coalition, the organization’s president Douglas Peterson said what started with just a few hundred has grown to around 1,000 attendees.

”It’s important to be visible, it’s important for people to understand that a lot of the times people are scared of people who are different from them,” Peterson said “We’re not really any different, we’re just people, and so it’s really nice to be able to be out and about and to be experiencing life out loud.”

Sunday’s Pride in the Park featured several shopping and food vendors along with drag shows and live music.

Right now, Pride in the Park is an annual event, but Peterson has growth in mind. With no major changes to the event this year, Peterson hopes it will become the premier pride event for Quincy.

“We would love to have a large pride event like any other major city would have, and so that’s the idea is keep growing,” Peterson said.

Peterson wants to turn the event into something Quincy can be proud of.

Peterson has goals of expanding pride events during Pride Month in June, too. Peterson said next year’s event will again be in September at Clat Adams Park on Quincy’s riverfront.

To learn more about the Tri-State Diversity Coalition click here.

