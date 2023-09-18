Tuesday will feel like summer

Warm temps will develop Tuesday if we can keep the clouds at bay (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We should see a summer-like day on Tuesday. High temperatures will tap out in the middle upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday night we do bring in the potential for some scattered showers and some thunderstorms with a mostly cloudy sky temperature drop down into the mid to low 60s there is a weak cause a stationary boundary that meanders just to the north of the tri-state area Tuesday into Wednesday and because of that, there could be an isolated shower or two that develops across the region. We’re already looking toward the weekend, while temperatures will remain somewhat seasonable we do expect to see some isolated showers to scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. We know there are still many outdoor activities planned this weekend and are keeping an eye on the potential for showers and thunderstorms from Friday through Sunday.

