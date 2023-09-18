Tuesday will feel like summer

By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Warm temps will develop Tuesday if we can keep the clouds at bay
Warm temps will develop Tuesday if we can keep the clouds at bay(Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We should see a summer-like day on Tuesday. High temperatures will tap out in the middle upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday night we do bring in the potential for some scattered showers and some thunderstorms with a mostly cloudy sky temperature drop down into the mid to low 60s there is a weak cause a stationary boundary that meanders just to the north of the tri-state area Tuesday into Wednesday and because of that, there could be an isolated shower or two that develops across the region. We’re already looking toward the weekend, while temperatures will remain somewhat seasonable we do expect to see some isolated showers to scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. We know there are still many outdoor activities planned this weekend and are keeping an eye on the potential for showers and thunderstorms from Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Test and Heaton Brothers
Two arrested after stabbing in Blessing Hospital parking lot
Teen seriously injured in early morning Marion County crash
Teen seriously injured in early morning Marion County crash
Starting Monday, cash bail in Illinois is no more.
Law enforcement address concerns, explain what the end of cash bail means for Illinois
Barges float in the Mississippi River as a portion of the riverbed is exposed, Friday, Sept....
Low Mississippi River limits barges just as farmers want to move their crops downriver
Tri-State Diversity Coalition President Douglas Peterson said the even has grown from a few...
Tri-State Diversity Coalition hosts Pride in the Park for a third year

Latest News

Monday and Wednesday are your best days to do outdoor yardwork, as winds will make it hard to...
Sunny start to the week, with an unsettled weather pattern ahead
First Alert Weather Monday Morning
WGEM EVENING WEATHER 09 17 2023
High temperatures on Tuesday will likely climb 5-10 degrees above average.
A Touch Warmer This Week