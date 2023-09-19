2023 Holy Trinity Classic kicks off

htc
htc
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, IA. (WGEM) -

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Test and Heaton Brothers
Friday’s stabbing suspects detained, victim still in critical condition
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week
Dylan Test and Heaton Brothers
Two arrested after stabbing in Blessing Hospital parking lot
New State Police rules for assault weapons permits take effect Oct. 1 in Illinois
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43

Latest News

Macomb defeats West Hancock 40 to 30.
Macomb and West Hancock finish out their match up
Macomb and West Hancock finish out their match up
2023 Holy Trinity Classic kicks off
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 3