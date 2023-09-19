Culver-Stockton to expand online workforce training through partnership

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Culver-Stockton College officials announced Tuesday a new partnership with an online education provider to expand online training opportunities across in-demand industries.

Officials stated the partnership is with Ed2go, part of Cengage Group.

According to officials, Culver Stockton will offer hundreds of affordable non-credit online courses through the agreement.

“This partnership is a natural fit,” said Dr. Kim Gaither, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Culver-Stockton. “We understand the value of career training in today’s ever-changing job market and the need to provide flexible options for today’s learners to quickly and effectively upskill or reskill to expand their employment opportunities. Ed2go has a proven background that will help us to meet our communities’ learning needs best.”

Officials stated that Ed2go partners with many academic institutions to provide innovative, relevant courses that align with the Tri-State job market demand and cover a variety of industries, such as project management, healthcare, technology skills, and childcare.

Officials reported programs range from career and certification training to personal and professional development courses focusing on teaching transferable and in-demand skills.

The fully online model allows students to learn anytime, anywhere. Students have the option for self-paced and instructor-led courses and have opportunities for collaboration with instructors and other learners.

“Through this partnership with Culver-Stockton, we’re excited to offer local residents the opportunity to access quality, non-credit online education to improve their career prospects and their lives,” said Bob Batten, General Manager, Ed2go.

Courses can be accessed online at culver.edu/gps/online-career-development or by contacting Dr. Jay Hoffman, Interim Dean of Graduate and Professional Studies, at gps@culver.edu.

