Giant pumpkins grown by Virginia family going on display at Dollywood

The Edwards family grew giant pumpkins that will be displayed at Dollywood. (WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVVA/Gray News) – Giant pumpkins grown by a Virginia family will soon be featured at Dollywood.

The Edwards family was inspired to grow the pumpkins – including one weighing around 1,000 pounds – after seeing the giants on display at the theme park.

They hoped to one day grow a pumpkin big enough to be featured in the display, but they had no idea they would achieve that goal on their first attempt.

After WVVA’s first story on their giant pumpkin journey aired, they were contacted by Dollywood. Then using multiple trucks, they hauled the pumpkins all the way to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, back to where they first got the idea to grow them.

“As my oldest son said, ‘You know, Mom, this is like a dream come true. We did it,’” said Priscilla Edwards, who grew the pumpkins with her family at Hidden Springs Farm.

Edwards said she hopes kids in Dollywood who see their pumpkins will gain an interest in agriculture and be inspired the same way her kids were during their trip last year.

She said the pumpkins will be added to the display on Wednesday and will remain through October, until Dollywood puts up their Christmas decorations.

Edwards encourages people to take their picture with the pumpkins and tag their Hidden Springs Farm page.

