Hospital report: Sept. 19, 2023

Deaths:

Virginia F. Powell, age 96, of Quincy, died on Sept. 14 in Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living Center.

Wilma Cannon, age 91, of Quincy, died on Sept. 12 at Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living Center.

Dolores “Dee” Daugherty, age 90, of Quincy, died on Sept. 16.

Jim Atkins, age 88, of Quincy and formerly of Hannibal, died on Sept. 1 in the Illinois Veterans Home.

Norma Jean Ancell, age 89, of Quincy, died on Sept. 17 at Blessing Hospital.

Kurt Lee Thompson, age 71, of Quincy, died on Sept. 16 at Blessing Hospital.

Births:

No births to report today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.