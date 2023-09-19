InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Test and Heaton Brothers
Friday’s stabbing suspects detained, victim still in critical condition
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week
Dylan Test and Heaton Brothers
Two arrested after stabbing in Blessing Hospital parking lot
New State Police rules for assault weapons permits take effect Oct. 1 in Illinois
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43

Latest News

Online Learning
Culver-Stockton to expand online workforce training through partnership
Some residents wanted a stop sign placed at an intersection, but the traffic commission...
Quincy City Council denies 14th and Sycamore stop sign
Some residents wanted a stop sign placed at an intersection, but the traffic commission...
Quincy City Council denies 14th and Sycamore stop sign
The Lewis County Sheriff and Prosecutor are speaking out about an investigation into the Canton...
Canton city council offers update on police chief search
Canton, Missouri, closer to hiring police chief