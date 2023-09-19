Keokuk city officials hopeful for hospital reopening before next spring

The hospital is located at 1600 Morgan Street.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - Work continues to reopen the former Blessing Health Keokuk hospital after the Michigan-based company called Insight acquired the building in March.

City Administrator Cole O’Donnell said he and other city officials are in constant contact with Insight representatives. O’Donnell said Insight is meeting with the Iowa Insurance Bureau this month to finalize rules and regulations.

One of the only things he said could stand in the way of their hopeful opening date in December is funding.

”Insight is a company that does not carry debt, so when they open the doors they want to be able to be debt free and ready to operate,” O’Donnell said.

While Insight’s move-in progresses, Keokuk area residents must travel 15 miles to Carthage, Ill. or more than 20 miles north to Fort Madison if it’s an emergency. O’Donnell said this puts a strain on the ambulance service when they have to transport a patient.

“What that means is they’re out of service until that patient has been taken care of and then they can return back to Keokuk,” he said.

Insight is headquartered in Flint, Mich. with surgical centers across Michigan, a hospital in Warren, Michigan, and a 400-bed acute care hospital in the heart of Chicago’s southside community.

Insight visited Keokuk a few times in August with more visits planned this fall.

O’Donnell said Insight is hopeful for the hospital to be fully open before next spring.

Click here for Insight Keokuk’s website.

