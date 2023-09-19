More than one shot at rain

By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A weak wave of low pressure rides up out of the Southwest, and it will bring with it the potential for some isolated showers on Wednesday evening. That same area of low pressure will also bring a pile of cloud cover that will inhibit temperatures on Wednesday. You can expect daytime high temperatures on Wednesday to be about 10 degrees cooler than where they were on Tuesday. You can also expect showers and thunderstorms to continue Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the region.

Severe weather potential on the western fringe Saturday
Severe weather potential on the western fringe Saturday(Brian inman)

Saturday we are watching the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms to may develop in western Missouri. It is possible some of those storms could hang together and make some noise over our region. Many outdoor activities are planned for this weekend and we are watching the forecast carefully. As we get a little closer to the weekend, we hope to be able to pin down the timing of some of these thunderstorm and rain, shower events.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Test and Heaton Brothers
Friday’s stabbing suspects detained, victim still in critical condition
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week
Dylan Test and Heaton Brothers
Two arrested after stabbing in Blessing Hospital parking lot
New State Police rules for assault weapons permits take effect Oct. 1 in Illinois
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43

Latest News

WGEM EVENING WEATHER 09 19 2023
A disturbance will track near the Tri-States late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning,...
Tuesday’s bus stop forecast and an unsettled weather pattern ahead
First Alert Weather Tuesday Morning
Warm temps will develop Tuesday if we can keep the clouds at bay
Tuesday will feel like summer