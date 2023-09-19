More than one shot at rain

QUINCY (WGEM) - A weak wave of low pressure rides up out of the Southwest, and it will bring with it the potential for some isolated showers on Wednesday evening. That same area of low pressure will also bring a pile of cloud cover that will inhibit temperatures on Wednesday. You can expect daytime high temperatures on Wednesday to be about 10 degrees cooler than where they were on Tuesday. You can also expect showers and thunderstorms to continue Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the region.

Severe weather potential on the western fringe Saturday (Brian inman)

Saturday we are watching the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms to may develop in western Missouri. It is possible some of those storms could hang together and make some noise over our region. Many outdoor activities are planned for this weekend and we are watching the forecast carefully. As we get a little closer to the weekend, we hope to be able to pin down the timing of some of these thunderstorm and rain, shower events.

