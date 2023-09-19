Quincy City Council denies 14th and Sycamore stop sign

QUINCY (WGEM) - Concerns over traffic flow at one Quincy intersection were on the agenda Monday night at the Quincy City Council meeting.

Some residents wanted a stop sign placed at the intersection, but the traffic commission recommended their referral be denied. Alderman voted in favor of that recommendation as there are already a couple of yield signs at that intersection.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said there have not been car crashes at that intersection within the last five years.

According to Yates, who’s also chairman of the traffic commission, a recent speed study suggests there’s no real evidence that there’s a specific need for the stop sign at this time.

“The average speed through that particular area was about 24 miles, if I remember correctly, so speed wasn’t an issue. There weren’t that many crashes considering,” Yates said. “And you know, it really just comes down to when you put stop signs up that actually slows down emergency vehicles. It slows down or pushes traffic to other streets. That just kind of cause issues in other places so, ultimately, it just comes down to need.”

Yates said the speed study was done about two weeks ago with a covert device hung on something like a utility pole.

He said the number of vehicles that went by the device, traveling both east and west, and how fast they were going over 48 hours-time were collected and used for the decision making.

Also addressed at the Quincy City Council

Granted special event application to hold Quincy University’s Homecoming Parade and Balloon Glow on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at 18th and Lind St., go south on 18th St. to Oak St., turn east on Oak St. to 20th St.

Granted special event application to hold Quincy Notre Dame’s Homecoming Parade on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at 9th and Hampshire Street, go west to 5th Street, turn south to Maine Street, and then east to 12th Street. He also requests the closure of Hampshire Street, 9th to 12th Streets (close at 5:15 p.m.); Hampshire St., 9th to 5th Streets; 5 th St., Maine to Hampshire Streets and Maine St., 5th to 12th Streets with barricades.

Granted special event application to hold the annual Octoberfest Marching Band Parade on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The parade will begin at 2:00 p.m. at 33rd and Maine Street and go west to Quincy Junior High School parking lot, 14th and Maine Street. They request the closure of Maine Street, 12th to 33rd Streets (barricades placed at all intersecting streets); 14th Street, Jersey to Maine Streets and Jersey Street, 12th to 16th Streets with barricades. They also request “No Parking” signs be placed on both sides of Maine Street, 12th to 33rd Streets; 20th Street, Maine to Hampshire Streets; Jersey Street, 14th to 16th Streets and 14th Street, Jersey to Maine Streets (east side of street) by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 13th: Approval is recommended by the Department of Utilities & Engineering.

Granted petition to Fireworks Authority Inc. to hold a fireworks display on Oct. 14 at Flinn Stadium, 4400 Maine St., at approximately 9:55 p.m.

Mayor Mike Troup appointed Sgt. Erica Scott to serve on the Animal Control Commission for an initial two-year term expiring September 30, 2025.

Chief of Police and the Police Aldermanic Committee recommending approval to purchase 80 Glock model 47 MOS 9mm pistols from Kiesler Police Supply of Jeffersonville, IN, in the amount of $34,320.00, minus trade-in or equivalent reimbursement of $21,320, bringing the net cost to $13,000.00.

Adopted resolution of the invoice from Richards Electric Motor Co. in the amount of $14,518.92 for repairs to a central processing unit for the Main Pump Station.

Adopted resolution of the quote from Midwest Meter, Inc., of Edinburg, Ill., in the amount of $20,640 for cellular readers and encoders.

Adopted resolution of the invoice from Richards Electric Motor Co. in the amount of $8,393.74 for installing pinch valve and making necessary modifications at Broadway and Dicks-Payson.

Approved resolution of the low bid from D&L Excavation of Liberty, Ill., in the amount of $163,790.00 to relocate a sanitary sewer line at Homan Creek at Ellington Rd., subject to right-of-way acquisition by the IDOT.

Approved resolution of the low bid from Rees Construction Co. in the amount of $170,513 for replacement of a collapsed storm sewer on S. 12th near Harrison Street.

Adopted an ordinance amending the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget to transfer $300,000 to the Quincy Park District. Special Capital Projects Fund 309 - donation from the Friends of Washington Theatre in the amount of $75,500.

Adopted an ordinance amending Chapter 162 (Zoning) and 161 (Subdivision Regulations) of The Municipal Code of the City of Quincy (2015) to add information required on a site plan.

