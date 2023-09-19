Tuesday’s bus stop forecast and an unsettled weather pattern ahead

QUINCY (WGEM) - Through Tuesday afternoon, southerly winds between 10-15 mph will usher more humidity and higher temperatures into our neck of the woods, along with partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will jump into the mid and upper 80s, which this time of year is about 7-10 degrees above average.

You won't need the umbrellas as you pick your kids up at the bus stop this afternoon. We'll see partly cloudy skies, southerly winds of about 10-15 mph, and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. (Gray Stations With Max)

You will not need an umbrella when picking your kids up from the bus stop Tuesday, rather you may want a water bottle. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon and winds will be breezy, so be sure to hold onto your hat.

Overnight into Wednesday, another disturbance will approach from the southwest, and a few showers may roll through the region overnight and through the predawn hours on Wednesday.

A disturbance will track near the Tri-States late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, which could spawn a few spotty showers across the region. (Gray Stations With Max)

Much of Wednesday will likely be riddled with overcast skies, which will hold temperatures closer to average for this time of year, which is in the upper 70s.

More unsettled weather continues into the weekend in the form of scattered thunderstorms associated with a trough of low pressure that will exit the Rocky Mountains on Friday.

Temperatures will hover near 80 degrees across the area through Saturday, which happens to be Autumn Equinox, but temperatures will slide back into the mid 70s late in the weekend and early next week.

The unsettled weather pattern looks to stick around through early next week.

