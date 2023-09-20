Hannibal band day ahead this weekend

The Hannibal High School's band performance has the theme of "Trapped in Time."
By Logan Williams
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - For those who enjoy the annual Hannibal Band Day tradition, it is moving up a bit earlier this year.

The 74th annual parade and show will now be held on Saturday. This also marks a change from the normal weekday schedule.

Several regional schools from as far as Kirksville and Mexico, Missouri, will showcase their band skills, as well as several local schools.

The festivities kick off with a parade down Broadway at 10 a.m. The Hannibal High School band will lead the charge, with the middle school band ending the show.

Following the parade, there will be a field show for seven of the bands at Hannibal High School’s Porter Stadium.

The show will kick off around noon. Admission to the field show costs $10 per adult and $5 per student. Kids four and younger get in free.

Concessions will be available at the field show, with proceeds benefitting the Hannibal band boosters.

Senior and clarinet player Autymn James said a lot of time and effort went into preparing for the show.

“We started in July and it’s been nonstop work since then,” said James.

She said she’s excited for the show, even if it is bittersweet with the performance being her last band day.

Hannibal High School and Middle School band director Debbie Higbee Roberts, who is also the Hannibal Band Day coordinator, said planning for the parade and show began last fall.

“I start planning pretty much as soon as one is over. So once 74 is over, I start looking at 75,” said Roberts.

The theme of Hannibal’s performance this year is ‘trapped in time.’

The performance involves a number of props and choreography.

Despite the abundant preparation and practice, Roberts said the students always have a blast.

“As far as Hannibal Band Day, this is kind of one of their favorite times because it is on our turf, it’s our area, it’s our home, and they like to show off. And that’s okay. I’m good with that,” said Roberts.

Feedback from Saturday’s performance will go toward helping the band prepare for the upcoming competition season.

