Keokuk Community School District finds Torrence Pre-K replacement

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Keokuk Community School District has been working to relocate Torrence Pre-Kindergarten and they are one step closer now.

The Keokuk School Board has approved a purchase agreement for two new buildings to support Torrence’s move.

That means the district is committed to buying the property soon.

With a new school year well underway, educators said that need is greater now more than ever.

About two weeks into the new school year, pre-school teacher Alicia Panther said teaching up to 35 pre-K students in the current Torrence building comes with challenges.

It’s a two-story building, but the 100 or so students are limited to the downstairs only because of the state fire code.

“We do have our, as of right now, I have three, three-year-olds within my four-year-old program,” Panther said.

Panther said integrating different aged students, like she has to do now, could potentially impact their learning.

“We’re trying to get our three-year-olds to rise to the same expectations as our fours and our threes they have other special needs that we have to serve as well,” Panther said.

Panther believes moving to a bigger and newer building would allow students to be separated by age more, and allow officials to take on more students, ultimately serving more in the community.

“Us being able to grow would really benefit all the students and so I think that’s at the end of the day that’s why we’re here, is for the kids,” Panther said.

Superintendent Kathy Dinger said the district is one step closer to making that dream move a reality.

“So, the board took action to approve a purchase agreement for some new buildings to support the more from Torrence,” Dinger said.

The district now has the authority to purchase properties at 400 and 420 N. 17th Street, which dinger said is a smarter investment than repairing the 100-year-old current Torrence building which needs millions of dollars in repairs.

“Some of the costs associated with upgrading Torrence would include improving the HVAC system which the estimate is over $2 million, and the exterior also continues to deteriorate,” Dinger said. “The $2 million really just buys us some time for an aging building and so we would rather put the funds that we would use for that into a long-term investment to improve facilities for students.”

She said she’s rather put the funds toward a more long-term solution to the problem.

“Two million dollars really just buys us some time for an aging building and so we would rather put the funds that we would use for that into a long-term investment to improve facilities for students,” Dinger said.

Dinger said she’s asked for a closing date of Nov. 30 for the new property.

She said that gives time for the current tenants to meet their transition needs and the district time to develop plans for the new school.

Dinger said she doesn’t have a timeline yet of when Torrence would transition to the new property.

She said it depends on the needs of the current tenants and how much rehab the new building will need before it’s fit for student learning.

