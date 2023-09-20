QUINCY (WGEM) - First responders work to keep you and your family safe, but even they need assistance after they finish the job. Missouri’s efforts to ensure first responders have mental health help now includes another group who make sure you get the help you need in emergencies.

A new Missouri law classifies 911 operators as first responders which assists them in accessing the same mental health help other first responders receive. Officials with Mark Twain Behavioral say it’s very useful.

Angela Caraway, the Vice President for Clinical Operations said classifying 911 operators as first responders will encourage more of them to reach out for help. She said 911 operators face stress from the job as they respond to incidents over the phone and the incidents they hear really weighs down on their mind.

“Vicarious stress, just compassion fatigue. Time and time when you hear tragic things you start to get a little desensitized to things. Which isn’t always healthy either but just that ability to be able to process those with peers I think is going to be important,” Caraway said.

She said long term effects of lack of mental health help they’ve seen with first responders include acute stress symptoms and the development of PTSD. There’s also risk for suicide as well. She said it’s important health remains available to help them process what they’ve seen throughout the day.

Mike Hall, the Northeast Missouri Communications Center Executive Director said it’s something long overdue and really needed throughout the state. He said previously 911 operators were classified as clerical or office type support staff. He says locally, their board adopted mental health services for staff about a decade ago which helps retain staff. He said the new law expands the funding available for them as the stress of the job takes it’s toll on operators.

“The severity of our calls are increasing and when our staff spend 12 hours a day handling really bad calls, the toll it takes on our staff has also increased. So we are seeing upticks in the needs for our staff to seek mental health services,” Hall said.

He said for other 911 centers around Missouri will have the means to help their staff. He said not every operations center has access or the budget to provide mental health help on their own.

He said for other centers it could help with retention having that access.

If you need assistance Caraway said to call the 988 hotline to get connected with local resources or you may call Mark Twain Behavioral Health at (573) 221-2120

