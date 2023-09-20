Overcast with a few showers on Wednesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - A mid-level low pressure is working its way into the Tri-States this Wednesday. This will lead to overcast skies throughout the day, which will hold temperatures near and slightly below average in the mid 70s.

As the disturbance nears our neck of the woods, a few showers will pop up near and along I-72 late this morning and early this afternoon. Later in the afternoon, some intermittent showers may develop across the eastern half of the Tri-States, which could mean a wet afternoon and evening commute for some.

Overcast skies will hold temperatures near average in the mid 70s Wednesday. A disturbance could spawn a few showers, especially across the southern tier of the Tri-States, as well as areas east of the Mississippi River Wednesday afternoon and evening. (Gray Stations With Max)

Although Wednesday will be dreary for most of the Tri-States, any rain that falls will be very beneficial for our ongoing drought. Therefore, our Wednesday’s Weather Report Card shows high remarks.

With temperatures near normal, moderate humidity, a light southerly breeze and the chance for rain, Wednesday's Weather Report Card gets a B+. (Gray Stations With Max)

As for the rest of the week, each of the next 7 days have a chance for rain, which is fantastic news for farmers dealing with this year’s drought. With that said, there is the chance for scattered thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday, a few of which could be potent late Saturday and into early Sunday.

By early next week, temperatures will return to normal, which this time of the year is in the mid 70s.

