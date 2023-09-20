Plenty of Dry Time

Cloudy skies will gradually clear on Thursday. (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Thursday at times the skies may look like they’re ready to open up, but it should be just a cloudy sky for part of the day. Clouds will begin to clear as we run through the afternoon hours. We should end up on the mostly sunny side of things with a daytime high temperature in the mid-70s. On Friday there’s a limited potential for some isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm but there will be a lot of dry time on Friday. With scattered showers before noon and then some thunder after midnight. That is the same thing for Saturday. The best shot for rain at this time looks like it will be Saturday night after midnight. Sunday scattered showers are possible with the daytime high in the mid-70s. So while there are several chances for rain, nothing looks like a complete washout at this time. As I said, there will be much drive time for the region.

