Police K-9 dies after choking on object during training exercise

The department said K-9 Zar was trained in suspect apprehension, narcotics detection, article...
The department said K-9 Zar was trained in suspect apprehension, narcotics detection, article searches, handler protection and patrol activities.(Newberry Township Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Gray News) – A police dog in Pennsylvania died after choking on an object during a training exercise Tuesday.

According to the Newberry Township Police Department, K-9 Zar was participating in a training exercise at home with his handler when an object became lodged in his throat, obstructing his airway.

His handler immediately attempted life-saving measures and rushed Zar to an emergency vet clinic.

Sadly, Zar did not survive.

The dog was given a police escort through his community that he served for more than four years.

The department said Zar was trained in suspect apprehension, narcotics detection, article searches, handler protection and patrol activities.

One of the dog’s standout accomplishments was locating a firearm used during an attempted homicide that had been thrown into heavy brush.

“K-9 Zar’s service protected dozens of officers and removed countless amounts of harmful drugs from the streets of our community,” the Newberry Township Police Department wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week
Dylan Test and Heaton Brothers
Friday’s stabbing suspects detained, victim still in critical condition
New State Police rules for assault weapons permits take effect Oct. 1 in Illinois
There will be trails for hiking and biking at Nature Trails East.
New Quincy nature trails almost finished
Some residents wanted a stop sign placed at an intersection, but the traffic commission...
Quincy City Council denies 14th and Sycamore stop sign

Latest News

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in...
Netanyahu and Biden meet in New York, a setting seen as a sign of US displeasure over his government
Gabrielle Lawson is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A mom is suing Hyundai after she was shot in the chest by men trying to steal her car
Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing scrutiny from a House panel on Wednesday.
GOP lawmakers clash with Attorney General Garland over Hunter Biden investigation
FILE - Climate activists rally in front of the White House at Lafayette Square to demand that...
Biden is using executive power to create a New Deal-style American Climate Corps
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue