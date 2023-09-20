Quincy man pleads guilty to shooting at an occupied vehicle on Bonansinga Drive in January

Gallaher mugshot from February.
Gallaher mugshot from February.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy man charged with shooting at an occupied car on Bonansinga Drive in January pleaded guilty in an Adams County courtroom on Wednesday.

20-year-old Aaron Gallaher was originally charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm to an occupied vehicle, a class-one felony, which Judge Robert Adrian said comes with a penalty of 4 and 15 years in the Illinois Dept. of Corrections, served at 85% or more with a one year of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole.

Police first arrested Gallaher after he turned himself in back in February after the shots fired incident on Jan. 17. Police said no one was hurt.

Gallaher will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week
Dylan Test and Heaton Brothers
Friday’s stabbing suspects detained, victim still in critical condition
New State Police rules for assault weapons permits take effect Oct. 1 in Illinois
There will be trails for hiking and biking at Nature Trails East.
New Quincy nature trails almost finished
The hospital is located at 1600 Morgan Street.
Keokuk city officials hopeful for hospital reopening before next spring

Latest News

United Alloy
United Alloy plans new Quincy facility, 100 new jobs
Wyond Bynum Jr. now faces 45 years to natural life in the Illinois Dept. of Corrections for...
With ‘I’m Innocent’ on his back, accused Camp Point shooter pleads not guilty
As SAFE-T Act goes live, murder suspects previously eligible to post bond are held in jail
WGEM News at Six
Grants help expand solar power across the Tri-States