Quincy man pleads guilty to shooting at an occupied vehicle on Bonansinga Drive in January

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy man charged with shooting at an occupied car on Bonansinga Drive in January pleaded guilty in an Adams County courtroom on Wednesday.

20-year-old Aaron Gallaher was originally charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm to an occupied vehicle, a class-one felony, which Judge Robert Adrian said comes with a penalty of 4 and 15 years in the Illinois Dept. of Corrections, served at 85% or more with a one year of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole.

Police first arrested Gallaher after he turned himself in back in February after the shots fired incident on Jan. 17. Police said no one was hurt.

Gallaher will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27.

