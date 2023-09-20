Quincy University kicks off annual fundraising campaign

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University kicked off its fund drive for the 2023/2024 school year Tuesday night. This year’s fundraising goal is $1.4 million.

According to a news release from Quincy University, this is a step up from last year when the school collected $1.3 million from donors and fundraisers.

Employees, board members, and donors met at Francis Hall Tuesday on the QU campus to review last year’s fundraising efforts and to discuss this year’s plans.

QU chose brothers Chuck and Bill Davis to be the chairmen for this year’s campaign.

The Davis brothers, who are QU alumni themselves, said the school plays a vital role in the community and they’re excited to help provide resources for students and faculty alike.

“One-point-three [million dollars] was one of the highest we’ve ever had for the annual fund. We’re definitely hoping for more. We have great participation from staff and employees at the university,” Bill Davis said. “We have very good participation from our alumni and hoping to keep increasing that this year.”

Funding goes directly to benefit students such as campus improvements, technology enhancements and student scholarships.

If you are interested in contributing, you can donate to the QU Fund here.

