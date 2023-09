It has been both an honor and a privilege to represent the fine people of West Central Illinois for the past eight and a half years. The job I have been elected to is both quite challenging and very rewarding. My plans are to continue my work as State Representative for the 99th District until the end of my current term. There is work yet to be done.

When the time comes for my departure, I will dearly miss the people the most, the policy second, and then perhaps the politics.

Following the completion of this term, my wife Ronda and I plan to depart on some long-delayed travels and spend time with family and friends. I have been blessed in so many ways. It is time to slow down and count all of those blessings and give thanks.