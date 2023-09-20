United Alloy plans new Quincy facility, 100 new jobs

United Alloy
United Alloy(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials at United Alloy reported Wednesday the company had acquired land in Quincy for a 200,000-square-foot “state-of-the-art” facility.

Officials said the facility would help meet the rising demands of their customers.

According to officials, United Alloy’s current Quincy location is a weld-only facility that opened in April of this year. The newly purchased land is located just east of the current location, south of Ellington Road.

Officials stated they hoped to break ground by 2025 and the new facility would create at least 100 new jobs in Quincy.

“I am very excited for what this means to our team here in Quincy. These folks took a risk on a “new to Quincy” company that most had not even heard of before. This investment represents a long-term commitment to their hard work and dedication over the past several months,” said Andrew Parrish, Production Manager of United Alloy in Quincy. “The new location signifies not only a substantial investment in the company’s future but also a sincere commitment to the Gem City. With a legacy of over 20 years in sheet metal fabrication, United Alloy is renowned for its precision, efficiency, and innovation

Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, United Alloy, Inc. is a contract metal fabrication and powder coating company. United Alloy produces leak-proof metal fuel tanks, hydraulic reservoirs, skids, frames, chassis, trailers, and complex weldments.

