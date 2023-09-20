With ‘I’m Innocent’ on his back, accused Camp Point shooter pleads not guilty

Wyond Bynum Jr. now faces 45 years to natural life in the Illinois Dept. of Corrections for each count of first-degree murder he's charged with.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - 18-year-old Wyond Bynum Jr., the Adams County man accused of fatally shooting Jaycob Rowland, 22, of Camp Point, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday morning with the words “I’m Innocent” written on the back of his jail uniform.

Bynum, who is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, is now being represented by St. Louis-area defense attorney Victor Smith.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, Judge Robert Adrian told counsel the penalties for each count of first-degree murder comes with a 20 to 60-year sentence, but because a firearm was used, 25 years is added per count. Thus, Bynum now faces 45 years to natural life in the Illinois Dept. of Corrections per count.

Adrian said the sentence would have to be served at 100%.

Public defender Chris Pratt, who initially represented Bynum, said last Wednesday he was ready to proceed with arraignment then, but Adrian said the state hadn’t yet filed their arraignment sheet.

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Jefferson Street in Camp Point just after midnight on Aug. 14 for a shots fired call. In the time it took deputies to respond, Rowland was transported to the Adams County EMS facility by two friends.

Both were taken into custody and later released.

Rowland was pronounced dead at Blessing Hospital later that morning. On the day of Bynum’s arrest, Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens said police recovered a murder weapon.

Bynum is due back in court for a status hearing at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 1.

