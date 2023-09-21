87 Eastern Iowa Veterans take trip of a lifetime

By Molly Martinez
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Eighty-seven veterans from eastern Iowa embarked on the journey of a lifetime on Wednesday. They took part in an Honor Flight, which brings veterans from around the country to visit the memorials built in their honor in Washington, D.C.

“It’s a memory I’ll never forget,” one veteran said.

About two-thirds of the veterans on the Iowa honor flight fought in Vietnam. They said when they came back from the war, they didn’t get a hero’s welcome — but Wednesday was a different story.

Outstretched hands of gratitude from the welcoming party, and there were even outstretched paws from some furry friends. It’s a welcome Vietnam veteran Mike Marsh did not receive when he returned from his deployment.

“Got out in 1980 and I went to the phone company in Cedar Rapids, gave it my resume and everything I knew and I was told to directly to my face, ‘Oh, you’re a veteran. Should I be impressed?’” Marsh said.

On Wednesday with a full color guard, flanked by his brothers and sisters in war, he got to rewrite how his service was remembered. Marsh described the moment as “very, very moving, very exciting.”

One of two women veterans on Wednesday’s honor flight, Deb Gensley, agreed.

“Refreshing to know that patriotism still exists,” said the Navy veteran.

Eastern Iowa has a few more honor flights scheduled this upcoming fall. They say they’re made possible through donations.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week
Dylan Test and Heaton Brothers
Friday’s stabbing suspects detained, victim still in critical condition
New State Police rules for assault weapons permits take effect Oct. 1 in Illinois
United Alloy
United Alloy plans new Quincy facility, 100 new jobs
There will be trails for hiking and biking at Nature Trails East.
New Quincy nature trails almost finished

Latest News

Jack Blanke
Sentencing scheduled for Quincy man caught with horses
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner walks away after a news conference about the indictments of...
Sheriff says 9 deputies charged in death of man beaten in Memphis jail
Two officers responded to a call from a father who said he had found photos and messages on his...
Video shows officer repeatedly discussed charging 11-year-old victim with child sexual abuse offense
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the...
Under pressure over border, Biden administration grants protection to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans
Two officers responded to a call from a father who said he had found photos and messages on his...
Officer tells father his 11-year-old could be charged with child porn