Adams County barn catches fire

ADAMS COUNTY, IlL. (WGEM) - A barn in rural Adams County caught fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to 1970 East 1300th Street around 4:43 a.m.. Firefighters said the barn was fully engulfed upon arrival.

They said no injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

The Ursa Fire Protection District, Mendon Fire Department, Loraine Fire Protection District, and Adams County EMS responded to the scene.

