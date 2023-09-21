Adams County barn catches fire

Crews respond to Adams County barn fire
(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT
ADAMS COUNTY, IlL. (WGEM) - A barn in rural Adams County caught fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to 1970 East 1300th Street around 4:43 a.m.. Firefighters said the barn was fully engulfed upon arrival.

They said no injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

The Ursa Fire Protection District, Mendon Fire Department, Loraine Fire Protection District, and Adams County EMS responded to the scene.

