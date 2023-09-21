Culver-Stockton College extends online education reach with ed2go

CANTON, Mo (WGEM) - One Tri-State college is expanding their reach in online education with a new partnership.

Culver-Stockton College has announced a partnership with ed2go, an online education provider that supports training opportunities across in-demand industries.

Officials said the program provides easily accessible online training materials at a lower cost.

Course offerings range from career and certification training to personal and professional development courses that focus on teaching transferable skills.

Jay Hoffman, interim dean of graduate and professional studies, said the program should better prepare those interested for the current job market.

“Folks want more options and more availability of course work and again our skill set when you look at the tri-state area, you know, and the different markets in which we have, need very substantially and so being able to have that variety for folks that want to again upskill, retrain, or even move into a new workforce area, having those options and availability is important for us to meet the consumers and employers in the market,” Hoffman said.

The online model allows students to learn anytime, anywhere.

You have the option of self-paced or instructor-led courses , so you can learn on your own time.

Hoffman said course offerings are available to everyone over 18, not just Culver-Stockton students.

The courses can cost up to $200.

