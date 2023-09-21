Culver-Stockton staff welcome two new vice presidents

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Culver-Stockton College staff have officially met the campus’ new vice presidents.

Scott Wills and Melanie Lechtenberg have stepped in to the advancement and enrollment management vice president rolls, respectively.

The college’s president, Lauren Schellenberger, said Wills and Lechtenberg may not work with students directly, but, they’ll contribute to the campus’ goal of bettering the higher education experience for all students.

“The new hires are really working, not so much directly with students, but directly with faculty and staff more often than not to ensure smooth functioning of college operations particularly for enrolling new students and getting the word out on Culver-Stockton both to everyone in the area but also to our alumni and our supporters,” Schellenberger said.

Schellenberger said both of the positions have been open since July.

She said it was just within the last few weeks that the ideal candidates were found to step into the roles.

