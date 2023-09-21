Hannibal Public Schools Superintendent Susan Johnson announces retirement

Superintendent Susan Johnson
Superintendent Susan Johnson(Hannibal Public School)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Public Schools officials on Thursday announced the retirement of Superintendent Susan Johnson.

Johnson will retire at the end of the 2023-2024 school year on June 30, 2024.

According to school officials, Johnson, who has dedicated a total of 33 years of service to the school district, has served as Superintendent since 2014.

“It has been a privilege to serve the Hannibal community for over three decades, and I am proud of the progress we have made together. I have full confidence in the continued success of Hannibal Public Schools under new leadership,” Johnson said.

The Hannibal Public Schools Board of Education members stated they expressed their gratitude to Susan for her service and contributions to the district.

The Board of Education intends to partner with the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA) to conduct a superintendent search.

The MSBA superintendent search process typically includes the announcement of the search at both the state and national level; a comprehensive needs assessment using surveys and meetings with staff, parents, and community members; the systematic evaluation of candidates based on the district, board, and community needs; assisting the board with the interview process; and assisting through the employment process.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Alloy
United Alloy plans new Quincy facility, 100 new jobs
Adams County barn fire
Adams County barn catches fire
Jack Blanke
Sentencing scheduled for Quincy man caught with horses
Gallaher mugshot from February.
Quincy man pleads guilty to shooting at an occupied vehicle on Bonansinga Drive in January
Wyond Bynum Jr. now faces 45 years to natural life in the Illinois Dept. of Corrections for...
With ‘I’m Innocent’ on his back, accused Camp Point shooter pleads not guilty

Latest News

Matt Schuckman taking photos at a QND volleyball game.
Local sports journalist Matt Schuckman honored with IHSA media service award
WGEM News at Five
Hannibal band day ahead this weekend
WGEM News at Five
Quincy man pleads guilty to shooting at an occupied vehicle on Bonansinga Drive in January
WGEM News at Five
With ‘I’m Innocent’ on his back, accused Camp Point shooter pleads not guilty