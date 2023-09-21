Hannibal Public Schools Superintendent Susan Johnson announces retirement

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Public Schools officials on Thursday announced the retirement of Superintendent Susan Johnson.

Johnson will retire at the end of the 2023-2024 school year on June 30, 2024.

According to school officials, Johnson, who has dedicated a total of 33 years of service to the school district, has served as Superintendent since 2014.

“It has been a privilege to serve the Hannibal community for over three decades, and I am proud of the progress we have made together. I have full confidence in the continued success of Hannibal Public Schools under new leadership,” Johnson said.

The Hannibal Public Schools Board of Education members stated they expressed their gratitude to Susan for her service and contributions to the district.

The Board of Education intends to partner with the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA) to conduct a superintendent search.

The MSBA superintendent search process typically includes the announcement of the search at both the state and national level; a comprehensive needs assessment using surveys and meetings with staff, parents, and community members; the systematic evaluation of candidates based on the district, board, and community needs; assisting the board with the interview process; and assisting through the employment process.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.