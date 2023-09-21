Hospital report: Sept. 21, 2023

Deaths:

Judith Ann “Judy” Maas Oakley, of Palmyra, died on Sept. 19 in Blessing Hospital.

Lucille Mary Orscheln, age 93, of Hannibal, died on Sept. 19 at Loving Arms Memory Care and Assisted Living in Sedalia, Missouri.

Renick H. “Rick” Orr, age 71, of Lewistown, died on Sept. 20 in his home.

Births:

Morgan and Megan Greer of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Josh and Deverie Troutman of Carthage welcomed a girl.

Reese Hoppe and Mikayla Weeks of Hamilton welcomed a girl.

Joshua and Tori Roan of Frankford, Missouri, welcomed a girl.

Clark and Sarah Bogner of Keokuk welcomed a girl.

Paxton and Abby Harmon of Warsaw, Illinois, welcomed a boy.

Austin Kohlhepp and Bria Grant of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Devin and Torie Cassens of Camp Point welcomed a boy.

Cody and Abagail Deming of Quincy welcomed a boy.

