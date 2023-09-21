Hospital report: Sept. 21, 2023

Hospital Reports
Hospital Reports(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Judith Ann “Judy” Maas Oakley, of Palmyra, died on Sept. 19 in Blessing Hospital.

Lucille Mary Orscheln, age 93, of Hannibal, died on Sept. 19 at Loving Arms Memory Care and Assisted Living in Sedalia, Missouri.

Renick H. “Rick” Orr, age 71, of Lewistown, died on Sept. 20 in his home.

Births:

Morgan and Megan Greer of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Josh and Deverie Troutman of Carthage welcomed a girl.

Reese Hoppe and Mikayla Weeks of Hamilton welcomed a girl.

Joshua and Tori Roan of Frankford, Missouri, welcomed a girl.

Clark and Sarah Bogner of Keokuk welcomed a girl.

Paxton and Abby Harmon of Warsaw, Illinois, welcomed a boy.

Austin Kohlhepp and Bria Grant of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Devin and Torie Cassens of Camp Point welcomed a boy.

Cody and Abagail Deming of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Alloy
United Alloy plans new Quincy facility, 100 new jobs
Gallaher mugshot from February.
Quincy man pleads guilty to shooting at an occupied vehicle on Bonansinga Drive in January
Wyond Bynum Jr. now faces 45 years to natural life in the Illinois Dept. of Corrections for...
With ‘I’m Innocent’ on his back, accused Camp Point shooter pleads not guilty
Jack Blanke
Sentencing scheduled for Quincy man caught with horses
More than 12,000 people toured the LST-325 war ship when it docked in Hannibal last weekend.
War ship creates tourism victory for Hannibal

Latest News

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 21, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital report: Sept. 20, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 20, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 19, 2023