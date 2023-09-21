InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Alloy
United Alloy plans new Quincy facility, 100 new jobs
Adams County barn fire
Adams County barn catches fire
Jack Blanke
Sentencing scheduled for Quincy man caught with horses
Gallaher mugshot from February.
Quincy man pleads guilty to shooting at an occupied vehicle on Bonansinga Drive in January
Wyond Bynum Jr. now faces 45 years to natural life in the Illinois Dept. of Corrections for...
With ‘I’m Innocent’ on his back, accused Camp Point shooter pleads not guilty

Latest News

Illinois High School Association
Local sports journalist Matt Schuckman honored with IHSA media service award
WGEM News at Five
Hannibal band day ahead this weekend
WGEM News at Five
Quincy man pleads guilty to shooting at an occupied vehicle on Bonansinga Drive in January
WGEM News at Five
With ‘I’m Innocent’ on his back, accused Camp Point shooter pleads not guilty
WGEM News at Ten
United Alloy plans new Quincy facility, 100 new jobs