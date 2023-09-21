Man arrested, accused of trying to run over several people in park

Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through Central Park in a truck and trying to run over several people.
By Lauren Watson and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through Central Park in a truck and trying to run over several people.

According to the Boulder Police Department, the driver “narrowly missed” a number of people, who ran to get away.

Officials said he drove in and out of the park several times, hitting several pieces of property. Police said the park had to be closed with fencing for repairs.

Officials identified the suspect as Bruce Alvey at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

According to police, Alvey is facing a minimum of four charges of attempted first-degree murder. His mugshot was not yet available.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Alloy
United Alloy plans new Quincy facility, 100 new jobs
Gallaher mugshot from February.
Quincy man pleads guilty to shooting at an occupied vehicle on Bonansinga Drive in January
Wyond Bynum Jr. now faces 45 years to natural life in the Illinois Dept. of Corrections for...
With ‘I’m Innocent’ on his back, accused Camp Point shooter pleads not guilty
Jack Blanke
Sentencing scheduled for Quincy man caught with horses
More than 12,000 people toured the LST-325 war ship when it docked in Hannibal last weekend.
War ship creates tourism victory for Hannibal

Latest News

Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.
Late-night hosts cancel ‘Strike Force Three’ live show after Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19
WGEM News at Five
Hannibal band day ahead this weekend
WGEM News at Five
Quincy man pleads guilty to shooting at an occupied vehicle on Bonansinga Drive in January
WGEM News at Five
With ‘I’m Innocent’ on his back, accused Camp Point shooter pleads not guilty
WGEM News at Ten
United Alloy plans new Quincy facility, 100 new jobs