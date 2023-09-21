Marion County farmer urges safety: “Through his death, our goal is to save lives”

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Farming is one of the most dangerous jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Between 2011 and 2018, nearly 50 farmers lost their life in a rollover accident, the leading cause of death among farmers.

As farm safety week continues, one family that’s experienced tragedy first hand is advocating for safety year round.

June 17, 2018, was like any other day for Lacey’s Miller family. It was Father’s Day, and they had celebrated the day before. They were getting ready to watch a movie at home when a phone call turned their world upside down.

Lacey Miller had received a call from her father, 58-year-old Ralph Griesbaum, around 3:30 p.m. Although this time it was her brother and with bad news.

“My brother was in a panic and I said, ‘What’s going on?’ and he said, ‘You’ve got to get over here,’“ Miller said.

Miller’s brother, Jeremy, alerted her that their father had been involved in an accident on his farm near Palmyra, Mo. Miller said she beat first responders to the scene and she didn’t know if she was going to find her dad, dead or alive.

“I get about half way across the pasture and I look up and my brother’s coming up out of the ditch in which the tractor had landed and he looks down, and he just shakes his head, and he says, ‘No,’ and I collapsed into the pasture,” Miller said.

Griesbaum, a lifelong farmer and former Missouri Farm Bureau president, had died.

The tractor he was on dated back over 50 years and didn’t have a roll bar on it.

Miller said the ground gave way beneath him near a ditch and he rolled.

“I sat there and I’m like, ‘This isn’t real, this doesn’t happen to real people,’” she said.

Now, tractors made after 1985 are federally regulated to have roll bars. According to the Rollover Protective Structures Rebate Program (ROPS), roughly half of all U.S. tractors are unprotected.

Miller has become a voice for farm safety since her father’s passing.

“I tell people that it can be you, because it was me, and it happened to me, because it happened to him,” she said.

In the last five years, the Tri-States has had a fair share of farmers involved in accidents. Tri-Township Fire Lt. Andy Wittler said they’ve responded to around 10 grain bin calls, some ending in death.

“Try to work in pairs, and have one guy in, one guy out and first and foremost, before you enter that grain bin, deenergize all the equipment going in there,” Wittler said.

Wittler advises all drivers to be on the lookout for tractors on roads with harvest getting underway. He also urges caution to fire safety under dry conditions.

Miller’s motto is “Safety is no accident.”

Every year at the Missouri State Fair, a tribute to Griesbaum by the Missouri Farm Bureau is played.

Miller’s family now help run her father’s farm, which beats statistics by ROPS that say seven out of 10 farms go out of business within five years of a turnover fatality.

“We sit back and realize that even though it’s not the way we want it, we are in some weird way the success story that we’ve managed to keep this farm in the family,” Miller said. “In reality, the odds were against us from the moment the dust settled, even before the dust settled.”

