Palmyra school district improvement plan submitted

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Each year, schools across Missouri are required to send the state their Comprehensive School Improvement Plan.

The document functions as a guide and lays out goals for leadership, curriculum, instruction, climate, culture, and facilities.

Palmyra superintendent Jason Harper said they submitted their plan Tuesday. He said the plan includes a number of facility upgrades. He said they’ve started the process to upgrade the HVAC systems in the high school and elementary school. Harper said they also want to replace the transformer at the high school, which has operated since the 1970s.

“We have playground areas at the elementary that are getting older; safety entrances at the middle school; the 1971 wing here at the high school that starts at the cafeteria and goes all the way down through the gym, which the gym was built in 1986 but none of those areas have been renovated,” Harper said.

He said storage at the high school also remains a problem. They also want to remove some non-friable asbestos tiles from the elementary school.

Harpers said the plan also includes measure to boost student performance and well-being.

He said they’re making sure there’s more reading for students kindergarten through eight grade students, even in subjects like science, and math. In the classes, they’ll read not only books, but manuals, historical texts, and other items.

Middle School principal Steve Kerr said it’s to prepare students for the workplace as no matter the job, it will likely involve reading.

Assistant Principal Kylee Meyer said they also look to make sure their students emotional and mental health is on track. She says they use a program called Second Step.

“That is a social-emotional curriculum and once a week in our advisories, we have advisory at the end of the day for our middle schoolers, a half-hour of time that they are in smaller groups, they get to build relationships in there so they have a social-emotional lesson on different character traits,” Meyer said.

She said they also have students work to overcome fears or difficulties such as speaking in front of class or anxiety.

Counselor Kayla McBride said they do this to prepare them for life outside of the classroom.

