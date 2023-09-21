Potawatomi Trail of Death caravan makes stop in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - About every five years, Potawatomi Indians and friends travel the Trail of Death from Plymouth, Indiana to Mission Woods, Kansas, making various stops to places of significance.

Wednesday night, the Friends of the Log Cabins Association hosted the caravan with a picnic at one of the memorial sites within Quincy.

After the arrival of the caravan, Mayor Mike Troup provided a proclamation from the City of Quincy declaring Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 to be Potawatomi days.

The caravan consists of about 30 people, five of which who have direct ancestors who were on the trail in the 1830s.

President of the Potawatomi Trail of Death Association, George Godfrey said these caravans are a good reminder to us on how people should treat each other.

“It also is an ability, or a time that we can show people that we need to be kind to one another and to always respect them and realize that they are coming from their walk,” Godfrey said.

The group will visit the commemorative rock next to St. Boniface Church Thursday morning before traveling to West Quincy where another rock is located.

