QU volleyball hitting stride as GLVC play opens

QUINCY (WGEM) - In five short years, Mark Jones has taken the Quincy University volleyball program from the depths of the Great Lakes Valley Conference to one of the top teams in the country.

“I thought we had the resources here to be successful fairly quickly,” said Jones, who took over the program prior to the 2020 season. “We have a university here that supports its athletes and wants our programs to be successful.

“Our players are extremely dedicated and we have a vision and they have all gotten on the train. It takes a lot to maintain a high level.”

After a record-setting 2022 season, the Hawks are off to a fast start to the 2023 campaign with a 10-1 record heading into this weekend’s GLVC openers at Missouri S&T on Friday and at Maryville on Saturday.

In the process, the Hawks have captured 32 of 40 games while winning the Quincy and Adelphi tournaments and winning three of four matches at the Texas A&M-Kingsville Invitational.

“We have high expectations here and I think we are off in the right direction,” Jones said of QU’s fast start.

“We have the right personnel in strong returning players who understand our system and talented freshmen who are learning to practice at a high level and are challenged every day in practice.”

Last year, Jones led the Hawks to an NCAA Div. II era program record in victories, posting a 28-3 overall record with an 11-1 conference mark. QU was ranked as high as No. 19 in the AVCA national poll, spending six total weeks in the national spotlight after starting off the season on a 14-match winning streak.

The Hawks made another GLVC Tournament appearance losing in the semifinals along with earning the top seed in the Midwest Region, where they lost to conference rival Missouri-St. Louis in the semifinals.

For a second straight season, Jones coached the GLVC Freshman of the Year, this time going to Alice Pavan. Five Hawks were named All-GLVC, three to D2CCA All-Region honors, two named AVCA All-Region selections and two AVCA All-Americans in Mattison Norris and Makayla Knoblauch.

In his third season, he led the Hawks to a GLVC Tournament semifinal berth as QU went 18-13 overall and 11-7 league play. He mentored the GLVC Freshman of the Year Emma Wijnbergen.

During the 2021 spring season, Jones led the Hawks to a 15-7 record and the GLVC Tournament. That improvement came on the heels of Jones first season when the Hawks finished 15-17 overall and 7-8 in the conference.

Jones is relying primarily on eight players this year, getting contributions from two grad transfers, a junior, a sophomore and four freshmen.

Wijnbergen, a junior outside hitter from Meerlo, The Netherlands, was an All-GLVC first-team selection last year and leads the team with 184 kills and has 771 for her career.

Pavan, a sophomore middle blocker from Mira, Italy, has 114 kills.

Luna Van Baars, a graduate outside hitter from Eindhoven, The Netherlands, has 88 kills.

Brianna Merkel, graduate setter from Franklin, Wis., via Arkansas Tech., plays a key role in setting up the hitters.

Three freshmen are playing starting roles:

Erin Matzke, a middle blocker from Olathe, Kan.

Susanna Beretti, a freshman outside hitter from Porto San Giorgio, Italy, who has 87 kills.

Amber Glenn, a freshman libero from Maryland Heights, Mo.

Fleur Merjenburg, an outside hitter from Ommen, The Netherlands, has produced in a reserve role.

The QU roster features 26 players of which eight are international students.

The Hawks, who are next at Pepsi Arena on Sept. 29 against Truman State and Sept. 30 against Upper Iowa on Homecoming weekend, have three players from The Netherlands, two from Italy and one each from Brazil, Bulgaria and Turkey.

“We really feel comfortable with our international players,” Jones said. “We are here to support them. It’s tough to play a sport thousands of miles from home.

“There’s a lot of pride in what our international students achieve in both the classroom and on the court.”

For now, though, the Hawks’ focus is on securing a GLVC title and that starts Friday.

“It’s a tough conference and you better be ready to play every night,” Jones said.

