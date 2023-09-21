Rain Friday

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have some showers in the forecast for Friday. Right now that timing looks like it may come through the region right around 5 p.m. The line of showers and thunderstorms will be scattered, so not everyone is going to see this rain as it pulls through the area.

This is a snap shot of one forecast model for Friday evening (Brian inman)

But there is just no way to pin down exactly what towns the showers and thunderstorms will impact. We have a decent idea of the timing but because the line of storms will be scattered, it’s tough to say if the storms will impact Quincy or Keokuk or Hannibal. Some will miss out altogether. Once those showers pull through, we should be in the clear for the rest of Friday night. There will be another round of showers and thunderstorms that roll through the area late Saturday into Sunday morning. Some of the storms late Saturday could be on the strong side. It looks at this time to us as if the more active severe weather would be in Western Missouri. It is possible some of these showers and storms could linger into the Sunday morning timeframe. Saturday is the first day of fall but it won’t feel like it with the high temperature Saturday topping out in the low 80s. That may very well be our warmest temperature over the next seven days. After the cold front slides through the area on Sunday, daytime high temperatures will be in the mid-70s and overnight low temperatures will drop down in the mid-50s for the next seven days.

