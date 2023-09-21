Sentencing scheduled for Quincy man caught with horses

Jack Blanke
Jack Blanke(Adams County Jail)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man who was arrested in July a second time for trespassing on a property with horses appeared in Adams County Court on Wednesday.

Jack R. Blanke, 39, of Quincy was first arrested in April and charged with trespassing and sexual contact with an animal.

Court records show on Wednesday, Judge Robert Adrian dismissed the new charge of trespassing in exchange for Blanke pleading guilty to a felony charge of criminal damages to a domestic animal.

Blanke is scheduled to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones said the state would be pushing for the maximum charge of 3 years in prison.

