Adventures of Tom Sawyer manuscript to be unveiled

FLORIDA, Mo. (WGEM) - Anyone who grew up reading The Adventures of Tom Sawyer might be interested in an event coming up next week.

The original manuscript of the book is set to be unveiled at the Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site in Florida, Missouri.

The century-old booklet has been on display inside the museum since 1960.

According to park superintendent Rachel Hoemann, concerns arose over the health of the manuscript after staff took a museum conservation class.

“They became concerned about the lighting, the effect the lighting was having on the manuscript,” Hoemann said. “And so we took it out of the display case and we examined it and there was tears in the pages, there was some loose pages that weren’t even connected to the binding, the binding was coming apart.”

She said after the staff discovered the state of the manuscript, they reached out to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office conservators who restored the manuscript at no cost.

With the help of the state office, the museum was able to receive a new display case that is temperature, light and humidity controlled to help preserve the book.

Hoemann said she is glad the work was done since the manuscript is such an important and historical piece of the museum.

“Tom Sawyer is probably the most read of all his books, and to have the manuscript that he wrote the book in, some of it’s in his own handwriting, like that’s huge for history... For kids that do field trips or adults that are coming from, they come around the world to this museum,” Hoemann said.

The unveiling ceremony will be held Thursday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home State Historic Site.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

The ceremony will feature remarks from Secretary of State John Ashcroft, Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin, and some of those who helped restore the manuscript.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.