Advocate: SAFE-T Act adds domestic violence victim protections

QUINCY (WGEM) - The SAFE-T Act took full affect in Illinois this week and with the changes it makes to how the criminal justice system works, local advocates say that’s good news for victims of domestic violence.

Quincy police chief Adam Yates said they can hold those charge with felony or misdemeanor domestic violence in jail for up to 48 hours before a court hearing determines whether pre-trial detention is necessary.

He said before that, suspects could get out if they posted bail. Yates said this could help his officers collect evidence and statements from victims.

“They may not feel as intimidated or as concerned that the person might get out of jail on bond and come back and try to exact some type of retribution for the fact that they cooperated with an investigation,” Yates said.

Yates said officers will work with the state’s attorney’s office to build cases for pre-trail detainment. He said that will take some extra work on their part.

One local advocate said this really helps victims.

Quanada CEO Megan Duesterhaus said they were one of many victim advocate groups approached by lawmakers to collaborate on how to ensure the safety of domestic violence victims.

She said the new law ensures more violent offenders stay behind bars. She said it’s important misdemeanor domestic violence is one of the detainable offences because there’s always a risk violence could escalate.

She said the new law will help put victims at ease leading up to the trial.

“They were going through like, “Well I know this person doesn’t really have any money, but their parents do,’ or ‘I think their friends are working on taking up a collection’ like they knew it was going to happen it was just a matter of time,”’ Duesterhaus said.

She said victims now won’t have to worry about their abuser either harassing or manipulating them before the trial goes to court. She said the 48 hour detention period also hearing also gives them time to come up with a plan for victims and assess their needs.

Duesterhaus said the responsibility now falls on local judges and prosecutors to determine risk assessment and detain those who need it. She said she’s confident in their abilities.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.