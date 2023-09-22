Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 22, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jacob Sohn

Summer Dittmer

Chris Wegs

Gage Spoores

Braden Dallefeld

Darrell Roberts

Darin Wilson

Bethany Head

Joe Moore

Cashton Carter

Wendy Buford

Heather Johnston

Bowen Lochman

Alta Gehring

Sharon McGlaughlin

Glen Snyder

Sam Hutton

Dustin Ruffcorn

Leanne DeMoss

Jessica Chancellor

Marcus Roegge

Tracy Elder

Roy Harness

Brad Hudson

Meghan Dedert

Barbara Moellring

Karla Obert

Tyler & Mackenzie Lentz

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 23, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: Sept. 21, 2023

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
September 21, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 21, 2023

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital report: Sept. 20, 2023

Updated: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
September 20, 2023.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 20, 2023

Updated: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 19, 2023

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital report: Sept. 19, 2023

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
September 19, 2023.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital report: Sept. 18, 2023

Updated: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
September 18, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 18, 2023

Updated: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 17, 2023

Updated: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.