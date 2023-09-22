Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 23, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Betty Nelson

Diane Stipes

David Schone

Lyla Ann Thompson

Clara Schmidt

Reece Crossan

Shelly Rowland

Shawn Asbury

Nathan Parker

Bailee Case

Ryan Barnes

Sarah Ellerman

Mike Whiston

Betty Nelson

Clair Clark

Ellie Barnstead

Kelsey Christison

Don Thurman

Alexandria Neumann

Jessie Oenning

Karla Sullivan

Bart Thompson

Curtis Moseby Jr.

Kevin Likes

Jean Sleight

Lane Heldt

Raymond Shuck

Brad & Sandy Heaton

Steven & Ange Heming

Derek & Tiff Scranton

Steve & Sandy Blue

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.