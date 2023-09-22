Corn and bean prices lower than last year

URSA, Ill. (WGEM) - As harvest season rolls on, farmers could be seeing some lower profits per acre for their crops.

Corn and soybean prices are both down this fall compared to last year.

Soybeans are down 50-cents to a dollar, while corn prices are the lowest they have been in three years.

The price per bushel for corn dropped from $6.50 a bushel to $4.50 a bushel, according to commercial grain merchandiser Scott Meyer with Ursa Farmers Cooperative.

He said part of the reason for the corn decrease is high production worldwide.

“The rest of the world has increased their production a little bit, mostly down in South America,” Meyer said. “The higher corn prices brought more land into production in some of those areas that wasn’t in production for corn. In the United States, we’ve planted a lot of corn acres this year, more than we’ve done in the last seven or eight years.”

He said demand has also cooled off, helping to keep the prices lower.

The overall financial impact of the lower prices could be made even more severe due to the ongoing drought across the region.

“That in itself would be a lot lower income for producers per acre,” Meyer said. “Yield wise, I think in our Tri-States area, everyone will agree that we’re average to below what we’ve had the last two or three years.”

Most of the Tri-States have been in at least a moderate drought since the spring, with some parts of Northeast Missouri even seeing periods of extreme drought.

Meyer said some farmers have been contemplating the idea of keeping some of the crop in storage and hoping for a post-harvest price bump.

Storage could itself become an issue in the coming weeks depending upon the Mississippi River levels impacting barges.

Meyer said input costs look to be on a decreasing trend through the autumn. However, lower incomes could still lead to a tight budget for many.

