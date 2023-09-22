Discount surplus store opens in Pittsfield

Raintree Shopping Surplus
Raintree Shopping Surplus(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Imagine finding a brand new bike for $60, a brand name phone case for $30, and high end sunglasses for $15 in 2023 when consumer prices have skyrocketed.

There is a place to find just that and other bargains that will give you a bang for your buck at a new oversupply discount store that opened at the former Sears suite located at 1073 W Washington in Pittsfield.

Dozens of customers crowded the door Friday morning ahead of the Raintree Shopping Surplus grand opening for those deals and discounts.

“Much of it comes from major retailers online,” said the store’s owner Laura Sheppard.

Sheppard said the way it works is she buys the items in bulk and resells them at comparatively lower prices.

“You can go online and find these items,” Sheppard said. “Same products, just discounted rate.”

Sheppard said another big draw will be the mystery boxes and bags.

“We don’t know what’s in them,” Sheppard said. “Somebody opened one and there was four winter coats for three dollars.”

Sheppard left her corporate job in Tennessee of many years to open a Raintree Shopping Surplus.

She said her cousin operates a branch in Louisiana, Missouri.

“My cousin heard in that kids wouldn’t have had a Christmas without her store,” Sheppard said. “So I thought we need one here as well.”

Sheppard’s main goal is to let customers know that they are loved. She has a sign hanging up that says “You Are Loved” as well as printed on the receipts.

“When people leave here they might not leave with anything, which is fine,” Sheppard said. “Because my purpose is not to be here for merchandise or product. My purpose is for people. I want them to leave with a sweet aroma and the knowledge that they’ve been loved.

Sheppard said Raintree Shopping Surplus will be open from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays.

