First-ever Pittsfield Country Music Fest at Jellystone

Pittsfield Country Music Fest
Pittsfield Country Music Fest(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - If you want to get your jam on with country music, you can do just that in Pike County this weekend.

The first-ever Pittsfield Country Music Fest kicks off at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Pine Lakes on Friday night.

Organizers said it’s just one more way to bring entertainment to the area and support local musicians.

The venue will feature Madd Hoss, John Conlee and more.

“We wanted to do something different,” said Jellystone at Pine Lake’s marketing and creative assistant Lauren Hawley. “Country music is big around here, so this is just kind of something that we think everybody around here will enjoy. People that may not know we’re here might come for country music and then might come again next year.”

The festival kicks off at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23.

