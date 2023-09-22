Friday’s storm chances and this weekend’s severe weather potential

QUINCY (WGEM) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms moved across the Tri-States early Friday morning, so be mindful of wet roadways when headed off to work. Showers and storms should ease heading into early afternoon, and parts of the Tri-States could potentially see partial sunshine. Just in time for the evening commute, more scattered showers and thunderstorms should begin to pop up across the region, so be sure to bring an umbrella as you leave for work on Friday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms could impact your evening commute. Be sure to bring an umbrella to work this Friday. (Gray Stations With Max)

We will get another break from the unsettled weather Friday night as skies turn partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures Friday night will be higher than average, in the low to mid 60s. Saturday begins on a dry note, and much of the area will get to see mixed clouds and sunshine through the day as highs reach the low and mid 80s. Saturday evening and overnight reintroduces the chance for thunderstorms, a few of which could be strong to severe. Places just to the west of the Mississippi River are still under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather late Saturday evening, but the region shaded under a level 2 of 5 risk is sliding closer to the western fringe of the Tri-States, so it is important to stay up to date on the forecast, as this is a developing situation. Our main concerns with Saturday evening’s severe weather potential are large hail and damaging winds, although we cannot rule out the possibility of excessive rain.

Areas just to the west of the Mississippi River are still under a level 1 of 5 risk of severe weather Saturday evening and into the overnight. (Gray Stations With Max)

