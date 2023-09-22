Guthrie wins Waverly Open Championship

By Brendan Reidy
Published: Sep. 22, 2023
WAVERLY, GA (WGEM) -Quincy Notre Dame Alum, Luke Guthrie, won the Waverly Open Golf Tournament this week, after shooting a 9-under 63 on his final 18 holes.

On hole number 17, Guthrie eagled to get himself tied for the tournament lead. The final round was finished off with a playoff. Gutherie won the tournament with a par on the second playoff hole.

The event is apart of mini-tour headquartered in High Point, N.C.

