Deaths:

Williams Frank Guthrie, age 71, of Quincy, died on Sept. 20 in Blessing Hospital.

Judith “Judy” C. Skipton, age 84. of Quincy, died on Sept. 19 at Sunset Home.

Renick H. “Rick” Orr, age 71, of Lewistown, died on Sept. 20 in his home.

Births:

Steven and Jolene Hall of Versailles, Illinois welcomed a girl.

