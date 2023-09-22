Justice Clarence Thomas attended private Koch donor parties, report says

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. According to an article, Thomas attended at least two private donor parties put on by the Koch Network. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New reporting from ProPublica details a close relationship between Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and the Koch network.

According to the article, Thomas attended at least two private donor parties put on by the political organization founded by libertarian billionaires Charles and David Koch.

Sources said he was brought in with the hope that access to him would encourage donors to keep giving.

Financial disclosures for two Supreme Court justices have been released. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, POOL, INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, MANIFOLD PRODUCTIONS INC., FOX NEWS)

A spokesperson for the Koch network told ProPublica that Thomas wasn’t present for fundraising conversations.

There’s been no comment yet from Thomas.

This close relationship is likely to stir ethical questions since the Koch network occasionally supports litigation that has gone before the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams County barn fire
Adams County barn catches fire
Jack Blanke
Sentencing scheduled for Quincy man caught with horses
Leonard Johnson
Minnesota gymnastics coach sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting girls in Quincy hotel
Superintendent Susan Johnson
Hannibal Public Schools Superintendent Susan Johnson announces retirement
Northeast, Mo. farmer Lacey Miller tends to livestock on her in-laws farm.
Marion County farmer urges safety: “Through his death, our goal is to save lives”

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge overseeing case to remove Trump from ballot agrees to order banning threats and intimidation
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is...
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic
Workers across the country and across industries have been organizing, and in many cases,...
'Summer of Strikes': Labor organizing makes a comeback
President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Sept. 15....
Biden, Harris deliver remarks on gun safety
The Life Raft Treats recall includes the company's Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy flavors.
Company extends ice cream recall for listeria concern